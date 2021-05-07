Arts & Entertainment

Regal to reopen 18 more theater locations across Southern California on Friday

EMBED <>More Videos

Regal to reopen 18 more theater locations across SoCal Friday

For those who have been waiting for their local theater to reopen, 18 more Regal theaters will be showing movies across Southern California starting Friday.

Many locations that will welcome back movie lovers are in Orange County, including the Irvine and Brea locations.

The following is a full list of locations that will reopen Friday:

  • Canyon Country (18800 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita)

  • Simi Valley Civic Center & IMAX (2751 Tapo Canyon Road)

  • Corona Crossings & RPX (2650 Tuscany Street, Corona)

  • Eastvale Gateway (12285 Limonite Avenue)

  • Big Newport & RPX (300 Newport Center Drive East, Newport Beach)

  • Brea East (155 West Birch Street)


  • La Verne (1950 East Foothill Boulevard)

  • Kaleidoscope (27741 Crown Valley Pkwy Unit 301, Mission Viejo)

  • Market Place (13782 Jamboree Road, Irvine)

  • Metro Pointe (901 South Coast Drive, Costa Mesa)

  • Janss Marketplace (255 N. Moorpark Rd., Thousand Oaks)

  • La Habra (1351 W. Imperial Hwy)

  • Promenade (550 Deep Valley Drive, Rolling Hills Estates)


  • Yorba Linda & IMAX (4870 Valencia Avenue)

  • Riverside Plaza (3535 Riverside Plaza Drive, Riverside)

  • San Bernardino & RPX (450 N. East Street)

  • La Canada (1919 Verdugo Blvd)

  • University Town Center (4245 Campus Drive, Irvine)


    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    arts & entertainmentsouthern californiamoviesmovie theatercoronaviruscovid 19 pandemic
    Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    TOP STORIES
    Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
    What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
    LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
    Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
    LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
    Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
    DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
    Show More
    Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
    Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
    Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
    WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
    Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
    More TOP STORIES News