Regal to reopen 18 more theater locations across Southern California on Friday

Canyon Country (18800 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita)

Simi Valley Civic Center & IMAX (2751 Tapo Canyon Road)

Corona Crossings & RPX (2650 Tuscany Street, Corona)

Eastvale Gateway (12285 Limonite Avenue)

Big Newport & RPX (300 Newport Center Drive East, Newport Beach)

Brea East (155 West Birch Street)

La Verne (1950 East Foothill Boulevard)

Kaleidoscope (27741 Crown Valley Pkwy Unit 301, Mission Viejo)

Market Place (13782 Jamboree Road, Irvine)

Metro Pointe (901 South Coast Drive, Costa Mesa)

Janss Marketplace (255 N. Moorpark Rd., Thousand Oaks)

La Habra (1351 W. Imperial Hwy)

Promenade (550 Deep Valley Drive, Rolling Hills Estates)

Yorba Linda & IMAX (4870 Valencia Avenue)

Riverside Plaza (3535 Riverside Plaza Drive, Riverside)

San Bernardino & RPX (450 N. East Street)

La Canada (1919 Verdugo Blvd)

University Town Center (4245 Campus Drive, Irvine)

For those who have been waiting for their local theater to reopen, 18 more Regal theaters will be showing movies across Southern California starting Friday.Many locations that will welcome back movie lovers are in Orange County, including the Irvine and Brea locations.The following is a full list of locations that will reopen Friday: