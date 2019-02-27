Anti-Defamation League, Mayor Garcetti denounce mural in downtown Los Angeles as anti-Semitic

Updated 36 minutes ago

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A mural in downtown Los Angeles has sparked controversy over its symbolism, particularly the Star of David.The painting depicts the Grim Reaper cloaked in a blue mantle with several Stars of David on it. The skeletal figure is holding a missile and what appears to be the body of a dead infant.Mayor Eric Garcetti's office has denounced the portrait, calling it a "shameful act of anti-Semitism."The mural was painted on an exterior wall of The Vortex, a multi-use community center."For a venue that purports to welcome the community, the Vortex should join us in condemning hateful imagery that invokes anti-Semetic canards conflating Jews with death, snakes, bombs, and killing babies," the Anti-Defamation League Los Angeles said in a statement.The Vortex responded with a statement of its own."The artist whose mural includes the Star of David did not intend to express an anti-Semitic message," the venue said. "We believe his intent deserves considerable weight. We invite those who feel otherwise to paint another mural next to it."