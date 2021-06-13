Religion & Spirituality

Archdiocese of Los Angeles set to fully reopen June 19

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Archbishop Jose Gomez has announced that the dispensation to attend Sunday Mass and Holy Days of Obligation due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be lifted in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, except for those who are ill, have underlying health conditions or have significant concerns about becoming ill.

Gomez encouraged the faithful to attend in-person Sunday Mass next weekend, especially those in good health.

"Thankfully, we continue to make significant progress in our fight against the pandemic in the three counties of the Archdiocese. We can look forward to better days in which we can actively live our faith as the Body of Christ in our parish communities,'' Gomez said in the letter. "And so, on June 19 and 20, I encourage the Catholic faithful of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles to return to in-person Sunday Mass and the celebration of the Sacraments, especially for those who are in good health.''

The archbishop also established new "Guidelines on Liturgical Celebrations and Religious Services,'' which were sent to all pastors to help facilitate a smooth transition to the reopening.

Among other guidelines, it declared that "masks will not be required indoors or outdoors for those fully vaccinated, but will be always required of employees and volunteers. It also explained, "The unvaccinated should always wear mask indoors and outdoors when social distancing is not possible.''

The new liturgical guidelines become effective June 15 and will replace all previous guidelines established by the Archdiocese.

