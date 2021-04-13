California lifting capacity limits at churches after legal rulings

FRESNO, Calif. -- California has lifted all capacity limits on churches and other places of worship.This comes after a lengthy legal battle between the state and religious leaders and a recent court ruling.The state's website now reads:One of the religious leaders leading the fight against the state is Pastor Jim Franklin of Fresno's Cornerstone Church.In a statement, Franklin said, "This is a huge win for houses of worship. We have known from the very beginning that what the state of California did was unconstitutional and I am thankful that they have finally gotten the message from the United States Supreme Court and have decided to relinquish their position and allow churches to exercise their constitutional rights together to worship."