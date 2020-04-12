Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: For first time in history, SoCal churches to hold Easter Mass without parishioners

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles is making sure the coronavirus crisis doesn't stop them from celebrating one of the most holy days of the year.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- On a normal Easter Sunday, Our Lady of the Angels Cathedral in Los Angeles would be packed with parishioners, but this will not be a normal Easter, which is why the Archdiocese is doing everything possible to make sure the faithful enjoy some sense of fellowship.

It will be a momentous day for Easter Mass when for the first time in the history of the Los Angeles Archdiocese that there will be no parishioners in the pews on Sunday.

In Orange County, the faithful will be gathering in their cars.

Since the safer at home order took effect, Rev. Robert A. Schuller has been holding drive-in church every Sunday.

"You cannot be much safer than being in your own car. If you are immune compromised, you can roll the windows up, you can be completely safe," said Rev. Schuller.

His sermons are broadcast over the radio for those in the parking lot.

Given the uncertain times, he says fellowship is more important than ever.

"You can look at other people in their cars singing the same song you are, you can wave, you can smile, you can feel the energy of other people around you," he said.

And while a virtual Easter celebration is not what Catholics across Southern California expected, the Archdiocese is making sure the coronavirus crisis doesn't stop them from celebrating one of the most holy days of the year for Christians.

ABC7 will be joining in the effort and carrying the services in English and Spanish on Sunday.
