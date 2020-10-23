COVID-19 outbreak reported at LA megachurch that held indoor services in defiance of court ruling

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6363647" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Worshippers attended a Sun Valley church for indoor services, where masks were optional.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6374621" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A church in Sun Valley went ahead with indoor services Sunday in defiance of a court order.

SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County public health officials are investigating a coronavirus outbreak at a Sun Valley megachurch.So far, there have been three confirmed cases at Grace Community Church, which has held indoor worship services for the past several weeks.An estimated 7,000 people attend the congregation.Last month, an L.A. County judge ordered the church to stop holding indoor services -- but the church has refused to follow that ruling.Grace Community Church closed its doors in mid-March. After trying unsuccessfully to negotiate with the county, the doors reopened in July.The Sun Valley church is not the only house of worship in Southern California to fight back against restrictions.In August, tempers flared outside Godspeak Calvary Chapel in Newbury Park after the church defied a judge's temporary restraining order banning sermons inside. The county had sued the church for violating public health orders.