Religion & Spirituality

Families will celebrate Hanukkah differently this year due to COVID-19

Families are putting health and safety first this year and plan smaller Hanukkah celebrations due to COVID-19 restrictions.
By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Every Hanukkah the Tolk-Knutsen family takes a 15-hour flight to Israel. It's become tradition.

But as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations soar, and stay-at-home orders are issued once again, families all over will celebrate the Jewish holiday differently this year.

"Definitely going to miss seeing my family this year and celebrating with them, with all the cousins. I have a very large family in Israel," said Vanessa Knutsen.

Normally, there are public menorah gatherings. And each night of Hanukkah is often celebrated at different family member's houses, with large numbers of family and friends all coming together.

"With COVID this year, we've got to take it out from the streets, back into the homes in a way that everyone is celebrating personally and on a more intimate way with their families at home," said Rabbi Aryeh Pearlstein.

They're giving out menorah kits, so everyone can light the menorah from the safety of their own home. Rabbis recommend heading to Hanukkah.org for ideas on how you can celebrate. Rabbi Pearlstein says many events are happening virtually -- from baking classes, to games and even story time for kids.

And this family says they're finding even more to celebrate this Hanukkah, their health topping the list.

"I think it's more about looking at the bright spot in this tough time," said Prescott Tolk.

"It's been a celebration that's kept a lot of people throughout many years, throughout many difficulties, light and alive and gave them hope," said Rabbi Pearlstein.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualityhanukkahcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman arrested in OC DUI crash that killed parents, hurt 3 children
Dad charged after kids found decapitated, disturbing details released
Chase: CHP use PIT maneuver, arrest suspect in Sylmar
LA County deaths milestone leaves health director choked with emotion
Airbnb rentals spark conflict at Glendale apartment complex
Child dies from rare illness linked to COVID, 1st such death in LA County
DTLA cathedral honors Our Lady of Guadalupe
Show More
2 OC high schools report new COVID-19 cases
Off-duty LASD deputy wounded in San Jacinto shooting
CA bill would tighten hiring rules for new officers
SoCal salon owners frustrated by another shutdown order
OC residents voice frustration over stay-home orders
More TOP STORIES News