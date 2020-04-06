Coronavirus

Here's a list of SoCal churches holding virtual Holy Week services

For millions, Holy Week marks a sacred time, but this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, many worshipers will attend service virtually. Here are some SoCal churches holding Good Friday and Easter services online.

Bay Shore Congregational Church in Long Beach will stream Easter service online at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.
bayshorechurch.org/
YouTube.com

Bishop Creek Community Church in Bishop will stream Easter Sunday at 11 a.m.
bishopcreek.org/live-stream

https://www.facebook.com/BishopCreekCommunityChurch/
Calvary Community Church in Westlake Village will stream Holy Week services on Good Friday at 7 p.m. and Easter Sunday services at 6 p.m. on Saturday, sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday and at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
https://calvarywestlake.online.church/

Cathedral of Our Lady of Angels will stream Easter Mass services.

For details visit: facebook.com/lacatholics, lacatholics.org/mass-for-the-homebound

Church of the Visitation in Los Angeles will stream on Thursday, 4/9, at 7 p.m., Good Friday at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m., Holy Saturday at 7 p.m. and Easter Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
www.renewvisitation.org

Church on the Hill in Riverside will stream Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m.
https://live.thehillriverside.org/

The Church On The Way in Van Nuys will stream Good Friday service Friday on demand, Easter Sunday at 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and in Spanish at 1 p.m.
https://www.facebook.com/myTCOTW/
https://thechurchontheway.org/

C3 Los Angeles will stream Easter service at 9 a.m.
c3losangeles.com
live.c3losangeles.com

Community Church, Congregational in Corona Del Mar will stream Maundy Thursday worship at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Easter Sunday worship at 10:00 a.m.
Youtube.com
youtube.com/Sunday

CrosspointLA in Pasadena will stream Easter service at 10:30 a.m.
http://live.crosspoint.la/
facebook.com/crosspointla

Faith LCMS in Capistrano Beach will hold Easter service online at 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Good Friday service will be streamed at 7 p.m.
www.faithcapo.com

First Baptist Church of San Bernardino will stream Easter Service at 9 a.m.
YouTube.

Fountain of Truth Apostolic Church in Rancho Cucamonga will stream Easter Sunday services at 9 a.m. in English and at 12 p.m. in Spanish.
https://fountainoftruth.churchonline.org/

Gardena-Torrance Baptist Church will stream on Facebook on Easter Sunday at 11 a.m.
www.gtbaptistchurch.org
facebook.com/GTBaptistChurch

The Glory Center in Bellflower will stream a Good Friday service at 7 p.m., Easter Celebration Service at 10 a.m.
www.gloryctr.org

The Grove Community Church in Riverside will stream Easter service at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
http://www.thegrove.live/

Harmony Toluca Lake will stream Easter service at 10 :30 a.m.
facebook.com/HarmonyTL

Harvest Church Fellowship in Riverside will stream Good Friday service beginning every two hours from 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Easter service will be held every two hours beginning at 8 a.m. through 8 p.m.
https://harvest.org/live

Hollywood United Methodist Church will stream services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
www.HollywoodUMC.com
facebook.com/HollywoodUMC

Lake Avenue Church in Pasadena will live stream Easter Sunday services at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.
www.lakeave.org
www.facebook.com/lakeavenuechurch

Mosaic church in Los Angeles will stream Good Friday services at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., Easter services will be held at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
mosaic.org
https://mosaic.org/Easter

North Hollywood First United Methodist Church will stream Good Friday service at 7 p.m, Easter service at 10:30 a.m.
www.nohofumc.org
www.facebook.com/nohofumc1

OASIS in Los Angeles will stream Good Friday at 7:30pm and Easter services at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
oasisla.org/

One & All Church in San Dimas will stream Thursday, April 9 at 5:00 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m., Good Friday at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., Saturday, April 11 at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., Easter Sunday at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.,
www.oneandall.church/easter

Osborne Neighborhood Church in Los Angeles will stream Holy Week Services, "From Our Living Room To Yours," nightly at 7 p.m., Easter Sunday Service at 10:30 a.m.
https://www.osbornechurch.com/index.html
facebook.com/osbornechurch

Pacific Crossroads Church in Santa Monica will stream Good Friday service at 7 p.m., Easter service at 10 a.m.
pacificcrossroads.org

Prince of Peace Episcopal Church in Woodland Hills will stream Easter service at 10 a.m.
www.popwh.org/happenings.html

Rev. Robert A. Schuller will hold drive-in Easter service at 10 a.m. at a pop-up church in Santa Ana. Attendees will listen to service from their cars and tune-in to their car radio to hear the message.
Location: 1651 E. Fourth Street, Santa Ana, CA
https://drschuller.org/drive-in-church/

Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, with campuses throughout SoCal, will host Easter service online at 9 a.m.
saddleback.com
youtube.com

Sandels Church in Riverside will hold Good Friday online service at 5:00 p.m. and 7 p.m. with Spanish services at 5:00 p.m. and 7 p.m., Easter services at 4 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 11. Easter Sunday services at 8:15 a.m., 10:00 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., and Spanish Easter services at 8:15 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.
live.sandalschurch.tv
spanish.sandalschurch.tv
youtube.com/sandalschurch

SeaCoast Redondo Beach will stream Good Friday and Easter services on YouTube here.

Second Baptist Church in Los Angeles will steam Easter Sunday service at 8 a.m. on 102.3 FM KJLH
www.secondbaptistchurchla.org
https://kjlhradio.com

Shepherd Church in Porter Ranch will stream on Saturday, April 11 at 6:00 p.m. and Easter Sunday at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
www.shepherdchurch.com

St. Charles Borromeo Church in North Hollywood will live-stream Easter Holy Week Mass in English and Spanish, beginning on Holy Thursday at 7: 00 p.m., Good Friday at 12 p.m. and in Spanish at 3:00 p.m., Holy Saturday at 7: 00 p.m., Easter Sunday Mass at 10:00 a.m. and in Spanish at 11:30 a.m.
YouTube.com/HolyWeek

St. Cornelius Church of Long Beach will stream Holy Thursday 7 p.m., Good Friday service at 7 p.m., Saturday Easter Vigil at 8 p.m. and Easter Sunday Mass at 12 p.m.
YouTube/Friday
YouTube.com/Saturday
YouTube.com/watchSunday

St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Lomita will stream on Good Friday at 1:30 p.m., Easter Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
http://www.smmlomita.org/

St. Mary Magdalene Anglican Church in Orange will stream Easter service at 9 a.m. on YouTube here.

St. Vitus Roman Catholic Parish in San Fernando will stream traditional Latin Mass on Holy Thursday at 7 p.m., Good Friday at 3 p.m., Easter Vigil on Saturday at 1 p.m., Easter Sunday at 12 p.m.
All four of the masses will celebrate the Triduum.
http://livemass.net/

Sunrise Church in Rialto will stream Good Friday services in English at 8 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., Easter Sunday service at 6 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunrise will also stream Spanish services on Good Friday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Easter Spanish service at 6 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
https://www.sunrisechurch.org/
https://www.sunrisechurch.org/espanol/

Trabuco Presbyterian Church in southern Orange County stream a weekly online service at 9:30 a.m., Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m.
youtube.com

Tree of Life Christian Church in Northridge will stream Easter service at 9 a.m.
http://www.treeoflifechurch.com/
sermonaudio.com

West Valley Christian Church in West Hills will stream Good Friday service at 5 p.m., Easter service at 10:45 a.m.
wvcch.online.church

Whittier Area Community Church will stream Easter services at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.
https://wacc.aspireonemedia.com/
https://wacc.tv/

To add your church's online service to this list, please send an email with the church name, times of the services and web link for the stream to PR@abc7.comwi
