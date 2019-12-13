LAPD detective serenades Our Lady of Guadalupe at LA Cathedral: 'A dream come true'

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thousands of people gathered for the annual celebration in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Angels in Downtown Los Angeles, Wednesday.Special guest singers were invited to participate in a musical tribute, or serenata, to serenade the Virgin with 'Las Mananitas' song.It's a traditional Mexican birthday song to honor the Virgen on her Feast Day, December 12.Among the singers was Los Angeles Police Department Detective, Chris Reza, who sang for the first time at the Cathedral in honor of the Virgen of Guadalupe."It's a dream come true to be singing to the Virgen tonight," said Detective Reza. "I have seen this and dreamt it and it's another experience that I get to live... at the same time my faith is strong, so there's a series of emotions."Detective Reza was born in East Los Angeles and has been with the department for 16 years.