Librarian documents Virgin Mary murals throughout LA on Instagram

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Nydya Mora is a librarian, but on her free time, she takes pictures of the Virgin Mary throughout Los Angeles and posts on Instagram.

She works mostly around Boyle Heights and hopes sharing her photos teaches younger generations the importance of the Virgin Mary.

Mora has been taking the pictures for seven years and uses the social media page as a way of documenting the city's history.

