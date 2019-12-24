Congregation applauds as Eagle Rock church says it will pay off $5M in medical debt

A new video is showing the moment when the congregation was told how this year's special offering was spent. Members break out in applause as the gift is announced.
Christian Assembly Church in Eagle Rock paid about $50,000 to Rest In Peace or RIP Medical Debt, a national nonprofit agency that bundles unpaid medical debt.
The church was able to purchase the debt for only a penny on the dollar, wiping out $5.3 million in debt for people in 28 local communities.
Notification letters are being sent out to the recipients stating there are no strings attached.