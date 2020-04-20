Norwalk church offers congregation new ways to connect spiritually, holding drive-in service with radio broadcast

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6071822" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Some Inglewood churches are shifting to online worship amid the coronavirus pandemic

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- Finding ways to pray during the coronavirus pandemic has been very difficult for a lot of people.New Harvest Church in Norwalk is finding new ways to connect with its congregation and to do it in-person. They held drive-in services along with streaming it online.The sermon broadcast over the radio for those listening in their cars. The parking lot service kept everyone safe inside their vehicles and allowed them to celebrate their faith in-person.Like many other places of worship New Harvest said churches should be considered essential businesses, especially in this time of need."Liquor stores and cannabis stores they place them to be essential, you know, we're essential also as the church because we need meet the spiritual needs of people," said Pastor Richard Salazar of New Harvest.New Harvest began offering its drive-in service on Easter Sunday and says it will continue to do so until they are allowed back inside, and even then, they say they will find ways to practice social distancing while still practicing their faith and staying safe.