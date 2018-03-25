RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Palm Sunday celebrated across Southland, around the world

EMBED </>More Videos

Christians around the world are celebrating Palm Sunday, and services are underway at churches in the Southland. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Christians around the world are celebrating Palm Sunday, and services are underway at churches in the Southland.

People around the world are marking the first day of Holy Week, which retraces the story of the crucifixion of Jesus and his resurrection three days later on Easter Sunday.

At the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles, crowds of parishioners were carrying palm fronds to commemorate Jesus' entry into Jerusalem.

Due to increased attendance, mass times at the cathedral have changed by 30 minutes on Palm and Easter Sunday. For details, click here.

Earlier, crowds of people gathered in Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre. Pope Francis urged young people not to be silent and let their voices be heard, even in the face of corrupt or silent elders.

The pope's message comes on the heels of a meeting of young Catholics who told the Vatican they want a more transparent and authentic church, and a day after hundreds of thousands marched in youth-led rallies across the United States to demand greater gun control.

"The temptation to silence young people has always existed," Francis said. "There are many ways to silence young people and make them invisible. ... There are many ways to sedate them, to keep them from getting involved, to make their dreams flat and dreary, petty and plaintive. "

But he told youths in his homily that "you have it in you to shout," even if "we older people and leaders, very often corrupt, keep quiet."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
religioncatholic churchpope francischurchu.s. & worldDowntown LALos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
IE church that offers marijuana to members may be forced to close
Priests molested 1,000 children in Pennsylvania, report says
Evangelist Franklin Graham speaks at Rose Bowl in Pasadena
Ventura County Sheriff's Office says it did not forcefully remove woman's hijab
Woman sues Ventura County Sheriff's Office over hijab removal
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News