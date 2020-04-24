holiday

Ramadan 2021: What you need to know about the Islamic holy month

Students perform an afternoon prayer during the first day of Ramadan at Raudhatul Hasanah Islamic boarding school in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia on June 18, 2015. (AP)

The Islamic holy month Ramadan begins the evening of April 12 in the U.S. Here is what you need to know about the holy Islamic celebration.

What is Ramadan, and why is it important?

Shutterstock


Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. It is believed that the holy scripture, the Quran, was given to the Islamic Prophet Muhammad during this time.

Is Ramadan the same time each year?

Shutterstock


Ramadan is based on the lunar calendar, which consists of a 12 month year of approximately 354 days, so each lunar month moves 11 days each year.

How do Muslims celebrate Ramadan?

Malaysian muslim walks outside a mosque after breaking their fast on the first day of the holy Islamic month of Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday, June 18, 2015.

AP



Followers of the Islamic faith will celebrate Ramadan by fasting, not eating or drinking any food or water from dawn to dusk each day, according to the Islamic Networks Group. These fasting periods can range from 11-16 hours per day. Before fasting each day, Muslims will begin with a pre-fast meal called suhur, and then begin the fajr, the first prayer of the day. At dusk, Muslims celebrate with the meal known as the iftar, which means "breaking the fast," often shared with family and friends.

This ritual of daily fasting gives Muslims a period of spiritual reflection, and also provides health benefits to followers. Muslims will also avoid negative acts like gossiping, lying, or arguing during the month.

Do all Muslims have to fast during Ramadan?

Malaysian muslim family breaking their fast on the first day of the holy Islamic month of Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday, June 18, 2015.

AP


Muslims who have reached the age of puberty and are of good physical and mental health are expected to fast. But those for whom fasting may be a hardship are not required to fast. Reasons for not fasting include travel, menstruation, women who are pregnant or currently breastfeeding, or those with disabilities or illnesses.

How do Muslims give charity during Ramadan?

Pakistani men, center, count money they collected for worshippers to be delivered to poor families, on the last Friday of Ramadan in 2012.

AP


Charity is a very important practice in Islam. During Ramadan, Muslims will often hold food drives or fundraisers to help the less fortunate.

What other rituals do Muslims perform during Ramadan?

Migrants read the holy Quran on the rocky beach at the Franco-Italian border in Ventimiglia, Italy, during the holy month of Ramadan, Thursday, June 18, 2015.

AP


Many Muslims will perform an extra prayer at night during Ramadan called "taraweeh." Muslims will also celebrate the Lailat al-Qadar later in the month, which is the day many believe the Quran was first revealed.

When Ramadan is finished, Muslims will celebrate with the Eid al-Fitr, or the "Festival of the Breaking of the Fast," according to the Islamic Networks Group. During this celebration, children receive gifts from family and friends. Muslims may also recite a special prayer during the morning of Eid Day, followed by a community celebration with food and games.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualityholidaymuslimsislam
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY
Gov. Newsom proclaims April 10 as Dolores Huerta Day in California
Here's what's open and closed on Easter Sunday
Is your pup "Pooch Perfect"? We want to see your precious pics!
LA County officials warn of spring surge
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA opens vaccine appointments to residents 16 and older
3 children found fatally stabbed in Reseda apartment, mother arrested
Vaccine clinic opens at Glendale Community College
Barricade in Riverside ends with domestic violence suspect found dead
Masks could prevent up to 14,000 COVID deaths by August, model predicts
Man killed in police shooting after firing at officers in San Fernando
Will seniors need a COVID-19 booster shot in the fall?
Show More
Armed man who fired shots, barricaded himself inside Honolulu hotel room found dead
San Jose teen creates assault safety app
New cookbook for people who lose sense of taste, smell due to COVID
Chloé Zhao becomes 1st woman of color to win top DGA honor
Lawsuit: Virginia police threaten, pepper-spray Army lieutenant during stop
More TOP STORIES News