SoCal Jewish synagogues hosting virtual Passover Seders

With stay-at-home orders in place across the region, several local Jewish synagogues will host virtual Seders in observance of Passover, which runs from Wednesday, April 8 through Thursday, April 16.Below we compiled a list of online services available to the public.The Conservative congregation in Valley Village offers two Shabbat services, 6 p.m. on April 10 and 9:30 a.m. on April 11.For more information: 818-766-9426.The Reform congregation offers the Passover service online, 5-6:30 p.m. on April 8. The temple is using "A Different Night" Haggadah.: The Conservative Jewish congregation in West Hills offers a Kabbalat Shabbat, 6 p.m. on April 10 and a morning Shabbat service, 9 a.m. on April 11.Fore more information: #818-854-7650.The Reform Jewish congregation in Northridge will live stream their Shabbat service, 6:15 p.m. on April 10.Fore more information: #818-360-2258 or email: info@tasnorthridge.org: The Woodland Hills synagogue will host a virtual community Seder. Hazzan Mike Stein leads the service, 6:30-8:30 p.m. on April 9. Reservations are made online.The Reform Jewish congregation is in Valley Village. Passover Seder with Rabbis Sarah Hronsky and Keara Stein, 4:30 p.m. on April 8. Also, Shabbat live streamed, 7 p.m. on April 10. Torah study at 9:30 a.m. on April 11.For more information: #818-763-9148: The Reform Jewish congregation based in Tarzana will live stream their Shabbat service at 6:15 p.m. on April 10.Fore more information: #818-758-3800 or email: info@templejudea.com: The synagogue based in Encino is streaming Passover Seders on April 8: Rabbis Noah Farkas and Avi Taff lead a Seder for young families, 5-5:35 p.m.; Rabbi Joshua Hoffman and Asher Levy lead a Seder for families with school age children, 5:45-6:20 p.m.; Rabbi Ed Feinstein and Cantors Phil Baron and Herschel Fox lead a Seder for adults and teens, 6:30-7:15 p.m. For Shabbat services, prerecorded lectures and classes, call #818-788-6000