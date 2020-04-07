Coronavirus

SoCal synagogues hosting virtual Passover Seders

(Shutterstock)

With stay-at-home orders in place across the region, several local synagogues will host virtual Seders in observance of Passover, which runs from Wednesday, April 8 through Thursday, April 16.

Below we compiled a list of online services available to the public.

Adat Ari El: The Conservative congregation in Valley Village offers two Shabbat services, 6 p.m. on April 10 and 9:30 a.m. on April 11.
For more information: 818-766-9426.
adatariel.org/worship
adatariel.org/

Kol Tikvah: The Reform congregation offers the Passover service online, 5-6:30 p.m. on April 8. The temple is using "A Different Night" Haggadah.
koltikvah.org/event/online-seder
koltikvah.org/livestreams

Shomrei Torah Synagogue: The Conservative Jewish congregation in West Hills offers a Kabbalat Shabbat, 6 p.m. on April 10 and a morning Shabbat service, 9 a.m. on April 11.
For more information: #818-854-7650.

www.stsonline.org/live-streaming

Temple Ahavat Shalom: The Reform Jewish congregation in Northridge will live stream their Shabbat service, 6:15 p.m. on April 10.
Fore more information: #818-360-2258 or email: info@tasnorthridge.org
www.tasnorthridge.org

Temple Aliyah: The Woodland Hills synagogue will host a virtual community Seder. Hazzan Mike Stein leads the service, 6:30-8:30 p.m. on April 9. Reservations are made online.
templealiyah.org/events/virtual

Temple Beth El of South Orange County will host virtual and prerecorded Seders available
https://tbesoc.org/passover

Temple Beth Hillel: The Reform Jewish congregation is in Valley Village. Passover Seder with Rabbis Sarah Hronsky and Keara Stein, 4:30 p.m. on April 8. Also, Shabbat live streamed, 7 p.m. on April 10. Torah study at 9:30 a.m. on April 11.
For more information: #818-763-9148
tbhla.org/tbh, bit.ly/2URt9Qq

Temple Judea : The Reform Jewish congregation based in Tarzana will live stream their Shabbat service at 6:15 p.m. on April 10.
Fore more information: #818-758-3800 or email: info@templejudea.com
templejudea.com

Valley Beth Shalom: The synagogue based in Encino is streaming Passover Seders on April 8: Rabbis Noah Farkas and Avi Taff lead a Seder for young families, 5-5:35 p.m.; Rabbi Joshua Hoffman and Asher Levy lead a Seder for families with school age children, 5:45-6:20 p.m.; Rabbi Ed Feinstein and Cantors Phil Baron and Herschel Fox lead a Seder for adults and teens, 6:30-7:15 p.m. For Shabbat services, prerecorded lectures and classes, call #818-788-6000
www.vbs.org/vbsathome
www.vbs.org

Temple Beth Sholom of Orange County will host a Second Night Seder at 5:20 p.m. on April 9.
https://www.tbsoc.com

University Synagogue in Irvine has posted a virtual Seder, Shabbats and will also post a Shabbat led by Rabbi Rachlis and Cantor Braier on Friday, 4/10, at 7 p.m.
https://universitysynagogue.org/

Here is more information from the Jewish Council for Public Affairs:
www.jewishpublicaffairs.org/jewish-advocacy-during-the-covid-19-pandemic
