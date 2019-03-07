Upland church offers drive-thru Ash Wednesday service for 2nd year in a row

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- It's Ash Wednesday and a local church offered ashes on the go for people who couldn't make it to church service.St. Mark's Episcopal Parish in Upland offered drive-thru ashes in the morning, right during the commute.Wednesday marks the start of Lent, the period of penitence leading up to Easter.Since people in the Southland spend so much time in their cars, the church decided to make this spiritual rite more accessible.This is the second year St. Mark's has offered the drive-thru service. The church hopes it inspires more people to come to regular services inside the church.