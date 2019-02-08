RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

VIDEO: Woman arrested after toppling crucifix statue at Santa Cruz County church

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman has been arrested after surveillance video caught her toppling a crucifix statue and destroying other religious artwork in a Northern California church.

WATSONVILLE, Calif. --
A woman has been arrested after surveillance video caught her toppling a crucifix statue and destroying other religious artwork in a Northern California church.

Watsonville Police said 23-year-old Jackeline Chavira caused at least $15,000 in damages at St. Patrick's Church.

Police said Chavira went on a rampage Wednesday in which she went into two downtown stores, grabbed a religious statue and broke it. Video showed her walking into the church and pushing the 15-foot crucifix to the floor.

Police said Chavira then ran next door to a prayer room where she threw another religious statue on the ground and ripped down two large pieces of art.

A witness later spotted her on the street. She was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of vandalizing a place of worship.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
religion
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
84 priests named in report alleging sexual abuse
Pastor explains decision to buy Lamborghini as anniversary gift
2 nuns allegedly embezzled $500K from Torrance Catholic school
2 nuns accused of embezzling from school in Torrance
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Deputies find stolen vehicle associated with Culver City missing infant
Alleged LAPD impersonator arrested
Dog injured in fall from Hollywood roof making progress in recovery
10-year-old boy shot in head on 15 Freeway in Phelan
Police find underground shooting range at gang member's home
Woodland Hills students donate hair to kids battling cancer
Rain expected to hit parts of SoCal Saturday morning
City Hall to tackle rat infestation amid downtown typhus outbreak
Show More
Ex-LAPD commander says she was fired because she's a woman
911 CALL: Audio played in court as 'master herbalist' stands trial in boy's death
Mountain High gets heaviest snowfall in decade
WATCH: SoCal girl on heart donor list gets 'Star Wars' surprise from doctor
City Council to vote on resolution declaring LA a 'sanctuary city'
More News