A woman has been arrested after surveillance video caught her toppling a crucifix statue and destroying other religious artwork in a Northern California church.Watsonville Police said 23-year-old Jackeline Chavira caused at least $15,000 in damages at St. Patrick's Church.Police said Chavira went on a rampage Wednesday in which she went into two downtown stores, grabbed a religious statue and broke it. Video showed her walking into the church and pushing the 15-foot crucifix to the floor.Police said Chavira then ran next door to a prayer room where she threw another religious statue on the ground and ripped down two large pieces of art.A witness later spotted her on the street. She was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of vandalizing a place of worship.