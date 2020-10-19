immigration

Supreme Court to review Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' immigration policy

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court agreed on Monday to review a Trump administration policy that makes asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings.

As is typical, the court did not comment in announcing it would hear the case. Because the court's calendar is already full through the end of the year, the justices will not hear the case until 2021. If Joe Biden were to win the presidential election and rescind the policy, the case would become largely moot.

President Donald Trump's "Migrant Protection Protocols" policy, known informally as "Remain in Mexico," was introduced in January 2019. It became a key pillar of the administration's response to an unprecedented surge of asylum-seeking families at the border, drawing criticism for having people wait in highly dangerous Mexican cities.

EMBED More News Videos

An incomplete cross-border tunnel found stretching from Mexico to near Yuma, Arizona, appears to be "the most sophisticated tunnel in U.S. history," authorities said.



Lower courts found that the policy is probably illegal. But earlier this year the Supreme Court stepped in to allow the policy to remain in effect while a lawsuit challenging it plays out in the courts.

More than 60,000 asylum-seekers were returned to Mexico under the policy. The Justice Department estimated in late February that there were 25,000 people still waiting in Mexico for hearings in U.S. court. Those hearings were suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement after the high court agreed to take the case, Judy Rabinovitz, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union, which is challenging the policy, called the policy "illegal and depraved."

"The courts have repeatedly ruled against it, and the Supreme Court should as well," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.mexicosupreme courtpresident donald trumpimmigrationu.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Supreme Court will hear case to exclude immigrants from Census
Border tunnel appears to be 'most sophisticated' in US history
IMMIGRATION
Supreme Court will hear case to exclude immigrants from Census
FACEism: Ellis Island, where millions sought hope
128 arrested during ICE operation in LA, other California cities
DOJ officials were 'driving force' behind migrant children separation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Paramount Studios employee suspected of sexual assault arrested after barricade at lot
Riverside County sheriff's sergeant dies on duty
Fire intentionally set inside Baldwin Park ballot box: Officials
Company warns employees jobs could be in danger if Trump loses
Missing Woodland Hills mother found safe in Zion National Park
CA voter registration deadline is today
Dodgers advance to World Series after beating Braves in NLCS Game 7
Show More
President Trump visits Orange County for fundraiser
Police open fire after witnessing shooting near USC, LAPD says
Pelosi sets 48-hour deadline to OK stimulus deal before Nov. 3
Armenian community holds rally in OC near Trump's fundraiser
New video released in Willowbrook deputy-involved shooting
More TOP STORIES News