Remains found at burned Littlerock home confirmed as human

LITTLEROCK, Calif. (KABC) --Remains found at a burned-out shell of a home in the Antelope Valley have been determined to be human, sheriff's officials confirmed on Friday.
Homicide detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were sent to the 30900 block of 106th Street in Littlerock, 11 miles southeast of Palmdale, to investigate on Thursday.
Authorities were seen digging through the property, using orange flags to mark several locations.
It was unclear if the human remains are that of one person, and authorities could not say how the remains arrived at the location, or how long they had been there.
Investigators said they were not immediately seeking a suspect or person of interest in the case.
No further details were released.
If you have information regarding this incident, authorities ask that you call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at their 24-hour number, 323-890-5500. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you may call L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.