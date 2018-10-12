Remains found at burned Antelope Valley home confirmed to be human

EMBED </>More Videos

Homicide detectives investigated a scene in Littlerock where remains that may be human were found.

LITTLEROCK, Calif. (KABC) --
Remains found at a burned-out shell of a home in the Antelope Valley have been determined to be human, sheriff's officials confirmed on Friday.

Homicide detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were sent to the 30900 block of 106th Street in Littlerock, 11 miles southeast of Palmdale, to investigate on Thursday.

Authorities were seen digging through the property, using orange flags to mark several locations.

No further details were immediately released.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicide investigationhuman remains foundLittlerockLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Detectives investigate possible human remains found in Antelope Valley
Top Stories
Chase suspect arrested after crash into Jack in the Box in OC
Facebook says hackers accessed 29 million people's accounts
Man arrested after exposing himself, touching girl at IE mall
Hurricane Michael's death toll rises to at least 11
Dodgers prepared for Brewers as NLCS opens Friday
Stolen vehicle suspect flees police, crashes into cars in Pacoima area
'Call of Duty' marathon raises money for veterans
Calabasas burglary suspect described by family member as reclusive
Show More
Cool Kid Kelly Cotledge leads Junior ROTC program while helping fellow classmates
School bus ends up in swimming pool after crash near Orlando
Explosion in Boyle Heights leaves man critically injured
Orange Coast College offering on-campus housing
Prop. 6 mailers, robocalls deceptive, opponents claim
More News