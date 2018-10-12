LITTLEROCK, Calif. (KABC) --Remains found at a burned-out shell of a home in the Antelope Valley have been determined to be human, sheriff's officials confirmed on Friday.
Homicide detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were sent to the 30900 block of 106th Street in Littlerock, 11 miles southeast of Palmdale, to investigate on Thursday.
Authorities were seen digging through the property, using orange flags to mark several locations.
No further details were immediately released.