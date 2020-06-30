Remains of missing Irvine hiker found on Mount Baldy months after disappearance

The remains have been found and identified of an Irvine man who went missing after going hiking on Mount Baldy last December.
MOUNT BALDY, Calif. (KABC) -- The remains have been found and identified of an Irvine man who went missing after going hiking on Mount Baldy last December.

Sreenivas "Sree" Mokkapati, 52, became separated when hiking with three other people on Dec. 8, 2019. His friends alerted authorities once they returned to their car.

At the time he was described as an experienced hiker, but had only prepared and packed for a day hike, not staying overnight in snow.

Rescue crews consisting of 126 members working in 23 teams searched the mountain for days amid conditions so dangerous that one volunteer died during the search before it was eventually called off. Some crews came from as far away as the Central Valley and Northern California.

RELATED: Family, friends remember SoCal volunteer who died during search for missing hiker

While the ground search was called off within a week of his disappearance, aerial surveys of the area continued through the winter. Ground crews returned in May after the snow began to melt.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department says two hikers found Mokkapati's remains June 19 on the northwest side of Mount Baldy, near the top of Fish Fork at 7,800 feet elevation. The county medical examiner confirmed the identity of the remains on Saturday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mount baldysan bernardino countyhikingsearch and rescuemissing man
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County beaches to close over July 4 weekend, officials say
Newsom adds OC to watch list as COVID-19 cases surge
COVID-19: Officials warn hospital beds in LA County may not meet demand
Golden State Killer admits to dozens of rapes, murders
IE hospitals seeing ICU capacity fill as COVID-19 surges
NorCal resident hangs stuffed animal monkey by rope from tree
Local ER creates low-tech protocol to help treat COVID-19
Show More
Riverside County orders bars to close again
Amber Alert issued for mother, 12-year-old son last seen in Burbank
COVID-19 update: Health officials confirm highest daily increase so far
Officials approve massive budget cut proposal affecting LASD
Iran issues arrest warrant for President Trump
More TOP STORIES News