Assault charges dropped against Remy Ma in incident involving 'Love and Hip Hop' co-star Brittney Taylor

Prosecutors decided they could not prove that 39-year-old Reminisce Smith assaulted Taylor during a benefit concert at Irving Plaza in April.
"The sole corroborating eyewitness for the complainant is no longer cooperative," Assistant District Attorney Juan Maldonado told a judge Monday. "(An) unaffiliated witness remembers seeing the defendant the entire time the defendant was in the green room at Irving Plaza, where the assault purportedly occurred. This eyewitness never saw the defendant and the complainant interact in the time she observed the defendant."
Remy Ma had been charged with four counts of misdemeanor assault and harassment. She surrendered to face the charges in May.
The incident in question happened around 9:30 p.m. during a benefit concert on Tuesday, April 16, at Irving Plaza in the East Village.
Taylor claimed Remy Ma punched her in the right eye, causing bruising and swelling and prompting her to seek treatment at Mount Sinai Hospital.
At the time, Ma was released on $1,500 bail and declined to comment as she walked out of court holding hands with her husband -- Shamele Mackie, better known as fellow rapper Papoose -- and flanked by longtime mentor Fat Joe.
Taylor reported the incident to police the next day, although there were police officers at the concert. She later posted a picture of her black eye on Instagram.
Remy Ma was slated to perform at the concert, billed as the "Pretty Lou Benefit Concert."
She previously served six years behind bars for shooting a friend in 2007, and soon after her parole, the 38-year-old Bronx born rapper and Papoose landed roles on the widely popular VH1 show.