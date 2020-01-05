celebrity

Renée Zellweger worries more about her dog than Oscar nominations

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. -- Renée Zellweger was honored with the Desert Palm Achievement Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival for her portrayal of Hollywood icon Judy Garland. We think we'll be hearing her name announced on the morning of Oscar nominations, but she's choosing not to talk about it.

"I don't know when it is...and please don't tell me," the "Judy" actress joked.

Zellweger has previously won the Academy Award for best supporting actress in 2004.

However, on the red carpet at the film festival, Zellweger's mind was elsewhere: "I have my head in UC Davis where my doggie Chester just had his second hip replacement surgery for complications."

The actress has been busy this awards season but claimed, "I've been hands-on and thinking about that every minute."

"He's my son, my first son," Zellweger said about her German Shepherd.

Zellweger revealed that her canine's full name is Winchester King of the Road.

We're sending our well wishes to Chester and our good luck wishes to Zellweger on Oscar nomination morning.

The nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced on Monday, Jan. 13 at OnTheRedCarpet.com.

Don't miss the 92nd Academy Awards, airing at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityaward showsoscarsdogawardfilm festival
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
CELEBRITY
Elon Musk, Grimes welcome baby boy
Daniel Radcliffe and more read first Harry Potter book online
Aly and AJ Michalka to put on a livestream for COVID-19 relief
Obama will headline televised prime-time graduation special
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News