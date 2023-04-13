'Renfield' breaks walls of traditional genres; dark comedy, mixed with action, violence and gore

'I go all in on everything I do.' Nicolas Cage sinks his teeth into playing Dracula in 'Renfield,' a new dark comedy, mixed with action, violence and gore, that breaks down the walls of any traditional genre. Everyone involved knew to pull this concept off, it was "all of nothing" for everyone involved.

HOLLYWOOD -- Hollywood has been making 'Dracula' movies for almost 100 years. But the new film "Renfield" spins the whole concept on its head. This modern monster tale is a "mash up" of horror... drama... action... and comedy!

And while it may be a "Dracula" movie, "Renfield" is not centered on the classic character himself but rather his hapless, devoted, co-dependent Lieutenant, Renfield. Nicholas Hoult plays the title role; another Nicolas, Cage, is the blood sucking Dracula.

This contemporary very dark comedy, mixed with action, violence and gore, breaks down the walls of any traditional genre. The stars, along with filmmaker Chris McKay and producer Robert Kirkman, knew to pull this concept off, it was "all of nothing" for everyone involved.

"We're trying to find a specific tone, you know, and there were days when I'd go on set, I was like, 'Well, what are we going for here?' You know, we were really, like, kind of deferring to our director, sort of bring a scalpel and surgically find this balance, because I was often like, well, is this a comedy? Or is this a drama?" said Cage. "And I think that's the flavor that (Chris) McKay really wanted, you know, sort of knock you around a bit. You're screaming, and then you're laughing and then you're screaming, and that's what makes it so fun."

And it's that combination of laughing, and screaming... together... that Hoult thinks audiences enjoy most.

"Watching horror or comedic films in the cinema to have that joint reaction, and to be in there and hear other people laughing gives you license to laugh," said Hoult. "And when other people are scared or shocked, likewise. So I think, hopefully, the tone of this film kind of bridging the gap between both of those and doing both things, is something that's really fun for people to watch in theaters."

For Cage this isn't "over the top." Rather, it's "all in!"

"I go all in with everything I do. Last thing I want to do is bore my audience," said Cage. "And this particular movie, I wanted to hit a certain comedy/ horror bullseye!"

"Renfield" is absolutely rated R and is in theaters Friday, April 14.