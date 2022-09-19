Plane crash Reno Air Races: Pilot dies after aircraft goes down, officials say

RENO, Nev. -- A pilot was killed in a plane crash during the Reno Air Races Sunday, the Reno Air Racing Association said in a tweet.

"During the jet gold race on the third lap there was a fatal incident at outer pylon 5 today," the association said. "All other pilots landed safely and race operations for 2022 have been suspended. We express our deepest sympathies to the pilot's family and friends as well as racers and race fans who make up our September family."

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office also confirmed the death Sunday evening. "WCSO detectives are currently working the scene with the Medical Examiner's Office. No names will be released until notification of next of kin," the office tweeted.

The sheriff's office said the crash occurred in the area of 13945 Red Rock Road.

The National Transportation Safety Board earlier said it had launched an investigation into the crash, which involved an Aero Vodochody L-29 aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration will also be investigating, according to the racing association.

CNN has reached out to both the Reno Air Races and the Washoe Sheriff for more information on the incident.

In 2011, 11 people were killed and more than 60 others injured when a plane veered out of control and slammed into spectators. The incident threatened to bring an end to the National Championship Air Races. Organizers said they had made numerous safety improvements recommended by the NTSB and resumed the races the following year.

The Reno races have been taking place for more than 50 years, according to the National Championship Air Races website, and feature "seven racing classes, a large display of static aircraft with military and civil flight demonstrations."

