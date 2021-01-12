As president faces possible 2nd impeachment, Rep. Aguilar says Trump is still a 'clear and present danger'

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=9447807" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

"He told us, 'hit the floor, get on the ground' and he started handing out gas masks." Congresswoman Norma Torres shares her traumatic first-hand account of just what happened when pro-Trump far-right extremists stormed the Capitol building in a dark day for democracy.