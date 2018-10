A skydiver died in a jump at the Lodi Parachute Center Sunday afternoon.Details were not immediately available, but the incident is the latest in a string of fatalities connected with the business.The most recent was in 2016 when a 25-year-old instructor and 18-year-old customer died when a parachute failed to open.An employee there told KGO-TV, the Bay Area sister station of ABC7, that the center will release more information Monday morning.