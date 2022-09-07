County official arrested in deadly stabbing of 69-year-old Las Vegas reporter, police say

While authorities didn't specify where they were searching in connection with the slaying, uniformed police vehicles were seen outside the home of a county public administrator.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- A Clark County official was arrested Wednesday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Las Vegas newspaper reporter last week, officials tell ABC News.

With media members already gathered in the area, a SWAT team moved in on the home of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles and took him into custody.

Police had served search warrants at the property and seized a vehicle earlier in the day.

There was a standoff Wednesday at the home before police took Telles into custody, ABC News reports. Telles had what was described as non-life-threatening but self-inflicted stab wounds.

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, 69, was found fatally stabbed Saturday outside his home after authorities received a 911 call.

The newspaper said German spent months reporting on the turmoil surrounding Telles' oversight of the office.

Telles, a 45-year-old Democrat, lost his reelection bid in June's primary election after German's findings were published, according to the Review-Journal.

After German's body was found police said he had been in an altercation with another person that led to the stabbing Friday and it was an isolated incident.

German died of "multiple sharp force injuries" in a homicide, according to the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner.

Officials are expected to provide more details at a press conference at Las Vegas police headquarters Thursday morning.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.