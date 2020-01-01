Reports of gunfire prompt massive police response in Costa Mesa neighborhood

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- Officers swarmed a Costa Mesa neighborhood Tuesday after reports of gunfire.Costa Mesa police responded to the area of Palmer Street and Orange Avenue sometime after 4 p.m.AIR7 HD was over the scene, where authorities believed at least one gunman was barricaded inside a home.Video showed officers, many with tactical gear and assault rifles, running in the area.Parts of the residential area were evacuated while police investigated.It is unclear if any injuries were reported.