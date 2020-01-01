Reports of gunfire prompt massive police response in Costa Mesa neighborhood

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- Officers swarmed a Costa Mesa neighborhood Tuesday after reports of gunfire.

Costa Mesa police responded to the area of Palmer Street and Orange Avenue sometime after 4 p.m.

AIR7 HD was over the scene, where authorities believed at least one gunman was barricaded inside a home.

Video showed officers, many with tactical gear and assault rifles, running in the area.

Parts of the residential area were evacuated while police investigated.

It is unclear if any injuries were reported.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
