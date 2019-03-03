Reports of shots heard, possible suicide at Beverly Center, police say

Officials from the LAPD Wilshire Division confirmed there were reports of shots and a possible suicide at the popular shopping mall, located at 8500 Beverly Boulevard.
Few details were immediately released.
Video from inside the mall shows an empty lobby area with a sound of a gunshot.
Beverly center being evacuated pic.twitter.com/ElqvdHLS1W— April.™ (@VivaLaApril) March 3, 2019
Police said multiple patrol units were on scene.
