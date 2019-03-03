Reports of shots heard, possible suicide at Beverly Center, police say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities are responding to reports of a possible suicide after shots were heard at the Beverly Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, police say.Officials from the LAPD Wilshire Division confirmed there were reports of shots and a possible suicide at the popular shopping mall, located at 8500 Beverly Boulevard.Few details were immediately released.Video from inside the mall shows an empty lobby area with a sound of a gunshot.Police said multiple patrol units were on scene.