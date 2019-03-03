Reports of shots heard, possible suicide at Beverly Center, police say

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities are responding to reports of a possible suicide after shots were heard at the Beverly Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, police say.

Officials from the LAPD Wilshire Division confirmed there were reports of shots and a possible suicide at the popular shopping mall, located at 8500 Beverly Boulevard.

Few details were immediately released.

Video from inside the mall shows an empty lobby area with a sound of a gunshot.



Police said multiple patrol units were on scene.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
