Groups rally outside GOP debate in Simi Valley - all with their own message

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- While the second Republican presidential debate brought heated moments to the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley Wednesday, outside was a sea of protesters with their own call-to-actions.

Some pushed certain causes while others were out supporting specific candidates - including Former President Donald Trump.

"The cacophony of the moment is a bit much, but mostly, I just want my voice to be heard," said Donna Bantle, a San Fernando Valley resident who participated in Wednesday night's rallies. "Sometimes, we get lost in everybody just screaming at everybody else."

However, the protesters kept their demonstrations peaceful, despite the array of viewpoints.

For members of the SEIU United Service Workers West and the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) Action Fund, their goal was sharing a message about immigration reform. Many held signs that read, "No hate in our state - immigrants are welcome."

Illegal immigration and border security was a hot topic among the GOP candidates during the debate.

Protesters, however, say they're against what they call is "divisive anti-immigration rhetoric" from Republicans.

"It was here at the Ronald Reagan Library that symbolizes what a Republican can do, if they wanted to, in terms of comprehensive immigration reform," said SEIU United Service Workers West Secretary/Treasurer Alejandra Valles. "Many of these immigrant janitors have gotten amnesty, because of policies in the '80s and '90s, but Republicans now have doubled down on their anti-immigrant hate and rhetoric."

The non-partisan Stand with Ukraine Foundation also came out Wednesday night, calling on the GOP's support in the country's on-going war with Russia.

"We are here to make sure that whoever gets elected into the White House understands the gravity of the situation in Ukraine," said Founder and President Mykhailo Lavrys. "We want them to understand that supporting Ukraine is very much supporting the national interests of the United States."

As the debate went on inside, many protesters took jabs at some of the candidates, whom at times, attacked each other on various policies and traded barbs in a race still largely defined by Trump's polling dominance.

"Start doing your jobs and stop all the petty bull. It's that simple," said Bantle.

Even hours before the debate began, the first group of supporters for any campaign to arrive waved Trump flags and put up a banner reading "Trump, our last hope for America and the world."

"Just realize Trump's the man," said supporter Liza Lewis of Westlake Village.

Several protesters told ABC7 they plan to take their messages to Anaheim for the state's GOP convention this weekend.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.