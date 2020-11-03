Rescan your TV to get KABC free over the air

KABC is available in your area for free over the air. To start receiving KABC, you will need to rescan your television. Rescanning is when your TV finds all of the available channels in your area. You do not need to purchase new equipment or services to rescan. If you are a cable or satellite subscriber, a rescan is not required.

How to Rescan Your Antenna TV

1. Select Scan or Autotune from your TV or converter box control menu to start the scanning process.
2. Your TV will do the rest. This process usually takes a few minutes to complete.

Once your rescan is complete you will still find your favorite stations on the same channel number as before, including KABC on channel 7.1. If you have rescanning difficulties, you can usually find instructions by selecting the Set-Up or Menu button on your television or converter box remote control.

Still having issues? Consult the TV or converter box owner's manual for detailed instructions on how to run a channel scan, or contact customer service for your TV or converter box manufacturer. For additional assistance, contact the FCC's consumer hotline at 1-888-225-5322 and press prompt number 6.

Television and Antenna Manufacturer Resources
Because specific rescan procedures may vary by manufacturer, we've provided links below to the online support pages of many popular brands.

Channel Master Antennas
DISH Network DTVPAL
Haier

Hisense
Insignia (Includes YouTube Video)
Insignia NS-DXA1-APT
JVC
LG
Panasonic
Philips
Polaroid
Proscan

Samsung
Sanyo
Sharp
Sony
Toshiba
Vizio
Westinghouse
Zenith
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAPD declares citywide tactical alert as voting continues
Trump, Biden make final stops in presidential race on Election Day
New US citizens voting for 1st time greeted by mariachis at Dodger Stadium
Judge limits California governor's powers during pandemic
California 2020 live presidential election results
Woman investigated for alleged voter intimidation at South LA senior home
How the electoral college works in the 2020 presidential election
Show More
Joe Biden starts Election Day with visit to son's grave
Kids get to vote at this Long Beach home
Inspectors to report results ensuring 'no ballots were left behind'
Prop. 22 is most expensive in California history
LA Metro free to ride on Election Day
More TOP STORIES News