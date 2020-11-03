Rescan your TV to get KABC free over the air

KABC is available in your area for free over the air. To start receiving KABC, you will need to rescan your television. Rescanning is when your TV finds all of the available channels in your area. You do not need to purchase new equipment or services to rescan. If you are a cable or satellite subscriber, a rescan is not required.
How to Rescan Your Antenna TV
1. Select Scan or Autotune from your TV or converter box control menu to start the scanning process.
2. Your TV will do the rest. This process usually takes a few minutes to complete.
Once your rescan is complete you will still find your favorite stations on the same channel number as before, including KABC on channel 7.1. If you have rescanning difficulties, you can usually find instructions by selecting the Set-Up or Menu button on your television or converter box remote control.
Still having issues? Consult the TV or converter box owner's manual for detailed instructions on how to run a channel scan, or contact customer service for your TV or converter box manufacturer. For additional assistance, contact the FCC's consumer hotline at 1-888-225-5322 and press prompt number 6.
Television and Antenna Manufacturer Resources
Because specific rescan procedures may vary by manufacturer, we've provided links below to the online support pages of many popular brands.
Channel Master Antennas
DISH Network DTVPAL
Haier
Hisense
Insignia (Includes YouTube Video)
Insignia NS-DXA1-APT
JVC
LG
Panasonic
Philips
Polaroid
Proscan
Samsung
Sanyo
Sharp
Sony
Toshiba
Vizio
Westinghouse
Zenith
