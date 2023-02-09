LAFD firefighters race to save unconscious 65-year-old man from burning home in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 65-year-old man suffered severe burn injuries Wednesday evening in a fire in Hollywood before being rescued by firefighters.

The man was found unconscious at the front door of a burning bungalow in the 1300 block of North Hobart Boulevard, near Fountain Avenue, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

The fire was emanating from both sides of the building when the LAFD arrived at the scene. Dramatic video from AIR7 HD showed firefighters cutting through the roof of the structure as active flames burned below.

The fire in one unit at the rear of a row of one-story residential bungalows was extinguished in 20 minutes by 36 firefighters, with the knockdown declared shortly after 8:30 p.m., Humphrey said.

There were no other injuries.

The LAFD is conducting an investigation to determine a cause of the fire.