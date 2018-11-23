A 30-year-old woman was beaten to death in Reseda on Thanksgiving morning and police arrested her boyfriend - the father of her child - for her murder.Paramedics were dispatched to the 7500 block of Enfield Avenue around 10:50 a.m. Thursday for what was reported as a medical emergency. They found the woman dead at the scene and called in police for investigation.Officers determined the woman had died of blunt-force trauma.Detectives say they interviewed her boyfriend, Ricardo Sauz, and that he confessed to killing her.Police say he had a history of domestic violence with the woman. Sauz is the father of the victim's 8-year-old child.Sauz was booked for murder and is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Van Nuys.He was being held on $2 million bail.Anyone with information was asked to call LAPD Detective John Doerbecker at (818) 374-9550. Tips can also be made to the LAPD's 24-hour tipline at (877) LAPD-24-7 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.