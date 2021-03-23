fire

1 resident dead, 2 firefighters injured in massive fire at New York assisted living facility

SPRING VALLEY, New York -- A resident was killed and two firefighters were injured in a fire Tuesday at an assisted living facility in New York that prompted an evacuation and led to the partial collapse of the building, officials said.

Flames gutted the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in the Rockland County community of Spring Valley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of New York City.

Rockland County Fire coordinator Chris Kear said one resident was killed in the early morning fire. The person's name was not immediately released.

"This was a devastating loss," Kear said at a news briefing.



Kear said two firefighters were taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries from the fire.

Residents were taken by bus to another facility, according to New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel, public information officer for Troop F Headquarters. He told The Associated Press that authorities were trying to determine Tuesday morning whether anyone was missing in the building.

Several agencies worked to get the fire under control.

At one point, video from the scene showed the second floor of the facility collapsing as the fire burned. Nevel said he didn't know how many residents were in the building at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknursing homeevacuationfiresenior citizens
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Woman was driving behind daughter's car before fatal crash with drunk driver
VIDEO: Police chase ends with boat on fire
Fire damages vacant commercial building in Harbor Gateway
Fire destroys South LA commercial building, damages second
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boulder, Colorado shooting marks latest mass tragedy with 10 dead
Man drives through Diamond Bar protesters at rally against anti-Asian hate
2 fatally stabbed at Altadena home
LIVE: Procession held in LA for fallen WWII veteran
When am I getting my stimulus check? Next batch of payments ramps up
Attorneys: Video shows Pasadena police shooting was unjustified
COVID-19 and tinnitus: Expert explains the connection
Show More
Suspect facing murder charge in killing of Encino man
Bobby Brown Jr.'s cause of death was drug-related, coroner says
Dog seriously wounded in 101 Freeway shooting
Business picking up for wedding related companies, services
EDD down: CA residents unable to access unemployment website
More TOP STORIES News