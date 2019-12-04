Arleta residents sandbag homes after massive water trunk line bursts, flooding street

ARLETA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Gallons of water rushed onto a residential street and the yard of at least one home in Arleta after a large water main erupted early Wednesday morning.The 72 inch trunk line, which is a water main feeder line, broke around 4 a.m. on the 14800 block of W. Devonshire Street, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. Water was seen flooding along Woodman Avenue, trapping several cars in inches of water.Impacted residents were seen placing sandbags around their property to prevent water from seeping in their homes.It's unclear how many customers were affected by the break but crews were working to turn the water off.