Santa Monica residents evacuated after suspicious package found near 3rd Street Promenade

SANTA MONICA, Calif. -- Santa Monica residents were evacuated after reports of a suspicious package near 3rd Street Promenade, police said
A resident spotted the package after 10 a.m. near 4th Street and Santa Monica Boulevard Sunday. The package was deemed safe a short time later.
The bomb squad was called to the scene.
Broadway and 5th Street were closed.
