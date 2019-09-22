Santa Monica residents evacuated after suspicious package found near 3rd Street Promenade

SANTA MONICA, Calif. -- Santa Monica residents were evacuated after reports of a suspicious package near 3rd Street Promenade, police said

A resident spotted the package after 10 a.m. near 4th Street and Santa Monica Boulevard Sunday. The package was deemed safe a short time later.

The bomb squad was called to the scene.

Broadway and 5th Street were closed.
