Retired deputy shoots armed driver who smashed through security gate in Santa Clarita, LASD says

Deputies responded about 2:20 p.m. to the 15900 block of Warm Springs Drive in MacMillan Ranch, a gated community, said Deputy Tracy Koerner, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
An investigation indicated the driver of the red Toyota Tacoma truck crashed into a security gate and used the vehicle to force his way into the community before stopping in front of a home, authorities said.
According to Koerner, the retired deputy and one other person approached the truck and the driver brandished a handgun. The former deputy then opened fire.
The suspect was struck twice in the upper body and transported to a hospital in critical condition, the Sheriff's Department said. A gun, believed to belong to the suspect, was recovered at the scene.
The names of the wounded suspect and the retired deputy were not disclosed.