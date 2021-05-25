Reward triples to $150,000 in search for Aiden Leos' killer after road-rage shooting in Orange

OC supervisor offers $50K reward in search for Aiden Leos' killer

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Orange County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved spending $100,000 as a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the fatal road-rage shooting of a 6-year-old boy on the 55 Freeway in Orange.

That's in addition to $50,00 that's being offered by Aiden Leos' family. The total reward amount now stands at $150,000.

Third District Supervisor Don Wagner announced he would match a reward the family offered after two GoFundme pages were created in honor of the young boy.

Aiden was fatally shot on Friday while his mother was driving him to kindergarten at a school in Yorba Linda.

"It happened in my district, but it doesn't really matter where it happened. This is a young child," Wagner said. "There's nothing we can do to undo it. Maybe this is a little something we can do to help at least bring this person to justice and closure for this family."

Second District Supervisor Katrina Foley then said her district would do the same. Though the money will come from each district's budget, they did need board approval and both items passed Tuesday.

Foley said she is talks with the city of Costa Mesa, where Aiden lived, so that they too could match the family's reward.

Aiden Leos, boy killed in road rage shooting, honored by OC school where he was a student
The Yorba Linda school where Aiden Leos was a student honored his memory days after the 6-year-old was shot and killed during an apparent road rage incident in Orange.



At a Tuesday morning news conference, Wagner reiterated the California Highway Patrol's call for witnesses to come forward with information or dashcam video footage.

"If you were in the area, you may have captured the information that will help the CHP crack this case," he said. "Maybe you've seen the suspect's car fleeing -- not the actual shooting -- that's OK. Maybe you've seen the car in the area, that they're looking for, and we can get a (license) plate or partial plate or a description of the driver."

Tipsters are urged to contact the Highway Patrol by phone at (714) 567-6000, or email at santaanachptipline@chp.ca.gov.



City News Service contributed to this report.
