Reward expected for suspect in Long Beach hit-and-run that killed man, 3-year-old daughter

Long Beach police say Octavio Montano, 24, was driving a 2014 Ram 1500 pickup truck last month when he lost control and crashed into an apartment building, killing the 42-year-old dad and little girl sleeping inside.
Montano allegedly ran away from the scene after the collision.
A warrant is out for Montano's arrest.
The $10,000 reward is expected to be approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.