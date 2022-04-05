Reward expected for suspect in Long Beach hit-and-run that killed man, 3-year-old daughter

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11638140" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 3-year-old Long Beach girl and her father were killed when the hit-and-run driver, identified as 24-year-old Octavio Montano, slammed into their apartment, according to police.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A $10,000 reward is expected to be announced Tuesday in connection to a Long Beach crash that killed a man and his 3-year-old daughter.Long Beach police say Octavio Montano, 24, was driving a 2014 Ram 1500 pickup truck last month when he lost control and crashed into an apartment building, killing the 42-year-old dad and little girl sleeping inside.Montano allegedly ran away from the scene after the collision.A warrant is out for Montano's arrest.The $10,000 reward is expected to be approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.