'We haven't forgotten about her:' Reward, memorial draw renewed attention to fatal 2016 shooting of teen in Lynwood

LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors renewed a reward Tuesday in hopes of tracking down the assailants in a 2016 gang attack in Lynwood in which a teenage girl was killed by a stray bullet.
Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas asked his colleagues to renew a $20,000 reward - set to expire Tuesday - in the killing of 16-year-old Danah Rojo-Rivas, a Hawthorne resident who was fatally shot on Nov. 23, 2016. Private contributions raised the reward to $30,000.
A memorial with flowers, candles and balloons was set up around a banner displaying the reward.
"We made a memorial in her honor, but also to stir up conversation to let people know that we haven't forgotten about her," said Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Sheriff Junita Navarro. "We haven't forgotten that there are people responsible that still walk free that need to be arrested."
Danah was sitting in the back seat of her family's Ford Mustang with her dog on her lap, riding home with her mother and 18-year-old brother from an evening function at the New Horizons Missionary Baptist Church. While the Mustang was stopped at a red light on eastbound Euclid Avenue at Long Beach Boulevard, the family was caught in the line of fire of a car-to-car shooting.
The intended victim, a passenger in a burgundy Saturn SUV, jumped out of the vehicle and ran behind the Mustang. The gunman continued to fire and a stray bullet pierced the rear of the Mustang and fatally struck the teen. Her mother and brother were not injured, but the family dog, a white poodle mix, bolted out of the car and was killed by oncoming traffic.
Anyone with additional information on either crime was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers, 800-222-TIPS (8477).
