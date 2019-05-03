Family continues to search for answers decade after Placentia millionaire vanishes

PLACENTIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A $50,000 reward is being offered nearly 10 years after the disappearance of a Placentia millionaire.Bob Harrod, 81, was last seen at his home on July 27, 2009. His daughter, Roberta, said he had just remarried, wedding his high school sweetheart Fontelle after his first wife passed away the year before.Fontelle had returned to Missouri to pick up the rest of her things while Harrod and his son-in-law, Jeff Michaels, were getting his house in Placentia ready."He did a run to Home Depot, I think, to price things for my dad and then when he came back, dad wasn't there. But the housekeeper was sitting on the front porch waiting," Roberta said.Harrod's car was parked in the driveway, but he was never seen again.In 2009, Fontelle recalled her last conversation with him."He was in very good spirits. We were just getting started. He would not have left on his own," she said.Roberta's hopes in a lead in the case turned to disappointment last month after two local residents who were arrested were released pending further investigation."They've been able to get a lot of information, which has led to these two individuals, and through a little bit more investigation, hopefully we will find out who is responsible for Mr. Harrod's disappearance and homicide," Placentia police Sgt. Joe Connell said.Roberta is offering the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction, with hopes that the reward will compel someone to come forward."Just wondering where my dad is, it's been a rough 10 years," Roberta said. "We've just have had a very, very hard time dealing with the unanswered. Where is he, why and what happened?"Anyone with information is asked to call OC Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIPOCCS.