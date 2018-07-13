Reward offered for stolen Riverside statue

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
Outside the Fraternal Order of Eagle Aerie 997 in Riverside, a dedication marker is all that remains of where the charitable service club's statue once stood.

The 6-foot brass eagle has gone missing.

"It was something that was donated by a group of our members, the Eagle Riders, and we were very proud to have it," Aerie 997 trustee Eddie Mote said. "We're very disappointed that someone took it upon themselves to relieve us of that."

The organization placed the eagle outside its main hall eight months ago and Aerie members believe the thief wanted it for scrap metal.

"I think because it was painted shiny brass, they might have thought it was worth something," member Darryl Parker said.

Aerie 997 has alerted local recycling agencies to be on the lookout for it, according to Parker.

Another member, Robert Acevedo, is offering a $1,000 reward for the eagle's return.

"Maybe by putting a reward out, somebody will tell somebody who tells somebody," Acevedo said.
