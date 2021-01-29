Metro Gold Line train operator shot in East Los Angeles; rewards offered for capture of suspect

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10039802" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities have released body camera video that showed an armed man holding his baby hostage in Phoenix.

L LINE (GOLD): No train service between Soto and Maravilla due to police activity at Indiana Station. Use Line 30 for alternate service . pic.twitter.com/I5TMOGSBrs — LA Metro Rider Alerts (@metrolaalerts) January 29, 2021

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A reward was being for information leading to the capture of a suspect at large after a Metro Gold Line train operator was shot and seriously injured Friday morning in East Los Angeles, authorities said.The incident happened just after 4 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.The victim was transported to a hospital after being struck twice when the suspect shot at the train, a sheriff's spokesperson said.The train operator was initially transported to a hospital in critical condition. Authorities said the train operator is in stable condition."We're not completely sure if the driver was targeted or if it was a random type of shooting, we don't know that right now, that's why they're downloading the video to get a better picture of what exactly happened," said Ramon Montenegro, a spokesperson for the LASD Transit Services Bureau.Authorities released a photo of the suspect Friday afternoon and announced a $25,000 reward was being offered for information that leads to the capture of the suspect.L.A. County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis announced she was offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the capture of the suspect.Metro's Indiana Station was closed earlier as deputies established a perimeter and searched for the shooter.Train service was suspended between the Soto and Maravilla stations, Metro said on Twitter. Riders were urged to use Line 30 for alternate service.