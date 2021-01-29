Metro Gold Line train operator shot in East Los Angeles; rewards offered for capture of suspect

The incident happened just after 4 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
The victim was transported to a hospital after being struck twice when the suspect shot at the train, a sheriff's spokesperson said.
The train operator was initially transported to a hospital in critical condition. Authorities said the train operator is in stable condition.
"We're not completely sure if the driver was targeted or if it was a random type of shooting, we don't know that right now, that's why they're downloading the video to get a better picture of what exactly happened," said Ramon Montenegro, a spokesperson for the LASD Transit Services Bureau.
Authorities released a photo of the suspect Friday afternoon and announced a $25,000 reward was being offered for information that leads to the capture of the suspect.
January 29, 2021
L.A. County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis announced she was offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the capture of the suspect.
Phoenix police officer fatally shoots armed man holding baby son as hostage
Metro's Indiana Station was closed earlier as deputies established a perimeter and searched for the shooter.
Train service was suspended between the Soto and Maravilla stations, Metro said on Twitter. Riders were urged to use Line 30 for alternate service.
L LINE (GOLD): No train service between Soto and Maravilla due to police activity at Indiana Station. Use Line 30 for alternate service . pic.twitter.com/I5TMOGSBrs— LA Metro Rider Alerts (@metrolaalerts) January 29, 2021