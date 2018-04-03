Rialto man who ran unlicensed massage place out of home arrested for alleged sex assault

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities arrested a man who ran an unlicensed massage business on suspicion of sexually assaulting one of his clients in late March. (KABC)

By
RIALTO, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities arrested a man who ran an unlicensed massage business on suspicion of sexually assaulting one of his clients in late March.

The woman reported being sexually assaulted by Jose Cuevas, 65, of Rialto, while she was at a massage appointment as his home in the 6800 block of Park Avenue.

Detectives learned Cuevas had operated his business, which was unlicensed and called Terapia Fisica Don Cuevas, out of his home for six years.

At the time of the suspected assault, the victim was inside the home for a scheduled massage.

The next day, Cuevas was interviewed by detectives and then arrested at his home. He was booked into the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of sexual penetration with a foreign object.

Cuevas's wife spoke with Eyewitness News Tuesday and said that the victim was never alone with her husband and that the woman's husband was also in the room during the session.

She's questioning why the woman and her husband did not speak up during the appointment. Authorities did confirm someone else was in the room with the woman and Cuevas, but did not identify them.

Cuevas is out on bond and is scheduled to appear in court in June.

Authorities chose to release the information and a mugshot of Cuevas because they believe there may be more victims since he served mostly women.

Anyone with more information was urged to call the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Fontana Station Detective Eric Lugo at (909) 356-6727. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sexual assaultsex crimebusinessinvestigationarrestRialtoSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News