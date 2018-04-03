Authorities arrested a man who ran an unlicensed massage business on suspicion of sexually assaulting one of his clients in late March.The woman reported being sexually assaulted by Jose Cuevas, 65, of Rialto, while she was at a massage appointment as his home in the 6800 block of Park Avenue.Detectives learned Cuevas had operated his business, which was unlicensed and called Terapia Fisica Don Cuevas, out of his home for six years.At the time of the suspected assault, the victim was inside the home for a scheduled massage.The next day, Cuevas was interviewed by detectives and then arrested at his home. He was booked into the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of sexual penetration with a foreign object.Cuevas's wife spoke with Eyewitness News Tuesday and said that the victim was never alone with her husband and that the woman's husband was also in the room during the session.She's questioning why the woman and her husband did not speak up during the appointment. Authorities did confirm someone else was in the room with the woman and Cuevas, but did not identify them.Cuevas is out on bond and is scheduled to appear in court in June.Authorities chose to release the information and a mugshot of Cuevas because they believe there may be more victims since he served mostly women.Anyone with more information was urged to call the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Fontana Station Detective Eric Lugo at (909) 356-6727. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.