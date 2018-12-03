Police are investigating a shooting that left one man wounded early Monday morning in Rialto.The incident occurred on the 1700 block of N. Sycamore Ave just before 2 a.m.According to Rialto Fire Department officials, the department responded to the scene after police asked for help with person who had been shot.A truck involved in the shooting was seen riddled with bullet holes and a police vehicle was also observed being placed on a tow truck, but the involvement of the patrol car in the shooting was not immediately known.The person wounded was transported to a hospital.