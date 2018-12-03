Rialto shooting leaves man wounded, car riddled with bullet holes

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man wounded early Monday morning in Rialto. (RMG News)

By
RIALTO, Calif. (KABC) --
Police are investigating a shooting that left one man wounded early Monday morning in Rialto.

The incident occurred on the 1700 block of N. Sycamore Ave just before 2 a.m.

According to Rialto Fire Department officials, the department responded to the scene after police asked for help with person who had been shot.

A truck involved in the shooting was seen riddled with bullet holes and a police vehicle was also observed being placed on a tow truck, but the involvement of the patrol car in the shooting was not immediately known.

The person wounded was transported to a hospital.
