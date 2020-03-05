Teen killed, 2 people wounded in Rialto shooting, officials say

By ABC7.com staff
RIALTO, Calif. (KABC) -- One teenager is dead and two people were wounded in a shooting in Rialto that followed a fight between teens, officials say.

The shooting was reported at 2:51 p.m. at Sycamore and Randall avenues. Authorities say there was a confrontation involving five teenagers in the area.

When police showed up, they found one juvenile dead at the scene and another with gunshot wounds that were not considered life-threatening. That person was transported to a local hospital.

A third person, believed to be a female bystander, was grazed by a bullet and was also transported to a hospital.

No information was immediately available about a possible suspect or suspects or a possible motive.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added as information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rialtosan bernardino countyhomicide investigationgun violencehomicideshooting
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Show More
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
More TOP STORIES News