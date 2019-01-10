A sixth-grade teacher at a Rialto middle school has been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing two girls, ages 8 and 10, over a course of multiple years.Last October, San Bernardino County sheriff's officials began investigating a report of sexual abuse on two minors. The alleged victims identified the suspect as Jose Isabel Martinez.Through the course of the investigation, authorities determined that Martinez worked as a sixth-grade teacher at Frisbie Middle School in Rialto. Investigators learned that the minors were acquainted with Martinez but were not his students.According to the sheriff's department's Crimes Against Children Detail, Martinez allegedly assaulted two victims, numerous times, over the course of a few years.Martinez was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of continuous sexual abuse to a minor. He was booked at West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, and his bail was set at $700,000.Detectives believe there may be additional victims. If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact the Specialized Investigation Division, Crimes Against Children Detail, Detective J. Melrose (909) 387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).